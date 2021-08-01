CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $81.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.
CONE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.
Shares of CONE opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.
In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
