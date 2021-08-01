CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $81.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CONE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

