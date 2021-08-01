D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,234 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.05 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.