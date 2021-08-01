D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $3,854,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.