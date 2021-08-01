D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 290.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 32,972 shares of company stock worth $1,671,123 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

