D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of SPX FLOW worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

