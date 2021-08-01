D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 46,583 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,583 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

