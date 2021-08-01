D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 48,784 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,784 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $16,061,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $16,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.85 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

