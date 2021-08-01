D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 84,816 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,816 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

