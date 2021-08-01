D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,567 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of Par Pacific worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 130.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $16.38 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $985.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.