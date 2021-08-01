D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.
DHI opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
