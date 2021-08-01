D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

DHI opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

