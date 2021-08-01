Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DJCO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $333.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.74. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $416.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.