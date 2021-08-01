Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DANOY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

