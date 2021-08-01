Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

