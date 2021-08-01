Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.