Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.
OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $57.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
