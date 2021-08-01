Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN DXR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69. Daxor has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $18.45.
