DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

