DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of DCP opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 63.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 575,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,603 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

