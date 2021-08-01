DEAPcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $38.00 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $38.00 million and $3.43 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,209,676,192 coins. DEAPcoin's official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin's official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

