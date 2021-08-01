DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Tops $19.81 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $590,469.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

