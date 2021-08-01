Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 10,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

