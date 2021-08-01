Dennis J. Selkoe Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prothena stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

