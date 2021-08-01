Dennis J. Selkoe Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prothena stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
