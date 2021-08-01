Desjardins Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$137.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WNGRF. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Get George Weston alerts:

WNGRF stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.28. George Weston has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $104.13.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.