Desjardins Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFCZF opened at $136.22 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.