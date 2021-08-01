Desjardins Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

IFCZF opened at $136.22 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

