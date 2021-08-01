Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €164.00 by DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.69 ($183.17).

DB1 stock opened at €140.75 ($165.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €141.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

