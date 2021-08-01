Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DLAKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.
DLAKY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. 22,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
