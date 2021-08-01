Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

DLAKY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. 22,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

