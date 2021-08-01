Dfyn Network Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and $2.77 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,066,347 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars.

