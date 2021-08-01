Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,700

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The firm has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,460.46.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

