Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 23,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 689,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.36.
About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
