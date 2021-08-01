Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 23,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 689,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.36.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

