Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0025 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $571,220.79 and $101.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00597853 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

