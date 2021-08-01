Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

