Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.16 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Truist boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

