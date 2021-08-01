Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.28% of Core Molding Technologies worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,556 shares of company stock worth $86,499 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

