Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 158,760 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 121,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 809.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 101,840 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.