discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £930.34 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 891.68. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,076.60 ($14.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. This represents a yield of 0.92%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies acquired 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

