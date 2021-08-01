Discovery (DISCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

