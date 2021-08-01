Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.