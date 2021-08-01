Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,718,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

