Dock One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.87 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Dock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million and $6.87 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00085764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00803771 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.