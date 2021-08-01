Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.11%. Dolby Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.570-$3.720 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

