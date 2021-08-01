Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.22. Dollarama shares last traded at C$58.75, with a volume of 449,653 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.