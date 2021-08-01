Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

