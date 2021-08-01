Dragon Coins (DRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00056404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.12 or 0.00801585 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

