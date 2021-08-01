DZ Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €60.00 Price Target

DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.14 ($80.16).

ETR NEM opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 82.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

