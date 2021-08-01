Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

