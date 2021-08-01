East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

EWBC opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

