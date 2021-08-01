EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $176.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.