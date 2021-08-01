Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

