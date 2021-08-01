Eaton Vance Management Buys 325 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

