Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 42,115 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TVTX opened at $13.75 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $831.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

