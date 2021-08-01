Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $72,792,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,993,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

